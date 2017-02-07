Appointment of Kosovo Specialist Chambers Judges. 19 court found no Albanians in this list

-
On 7 February 2017, nineteen Judges were appointed to the Roster of International Judges of the Specialist Chambers by the Appointing Authority, Ms. Alexandra Papadopoulou, Head of EULEX Mission in Kosovo, upon the recommendation of the independent Selection Panel. 19 court found no Albanians in this list, report the Press Agency “Presheva Jonë”These appointments include the positions of the Vice-President and of four Judges of the Specialist Chamber of the Constitutional Court. The appointed Judges will only be present at the seat of the Specialist Chambers at the request of the President inorder to exercise functions requiring their presence.On this occasion, the President of the Specialist Chambers, Dr Ekaterina Trendafilova, stated: “I welcome the appointment of such highly qualified lawyers, each of whom – without any doubt – will greatly contribute to our mandate of ensuring fair and efficient justice. As a next step, I will convene the first Plenary of Judges in the near future, during which the Rules ofProcedure and Evidence of the Specialist Chambers, regulating the conduct of the judicial proceedings before them, will be adopted.”The Judges appointed to the Roster of International Judges are:1. Keith Raynor (Vice-President), United Kingdom2. Roland Dekkers (Specialist Chamber of the Constitutional Court), Netherlands3. Anne Power-Forde (Specialist Chamber of the Constitutional Court), Ireland4. Vidar Stensland (Specialist Chamber of the Constitutional Court), Norway5. Antonio Balsamo (Specialist Chamber of the Constitutional Court, Reserve Judge), Italy6. Kai Ambos, Germany7. Christoph Barthe, Germany8. Michael Bohlander, Germany9. Emilio Gatti, Italy10. Nicolas Guillou, France11. Thomas Laker, Germany12. Guénaël Mettraux, Switzerland13. Vladimir Mikula, Czech Republic14. Andres Parmas, Estonia15. Michèle Picard, France16. Kenneth Roberts, Canada17. Charles Smith III, United States of America18. Mappie Veldt-Foglia, Netherlands19. Christine van der Wyngaert, Belgium
Le conseiller fédéral Didier Burkhalter rencontre le secrétaire général de l'ONU António Guterres à Genève
Berne, 12 janvierr (Nefail Maliqi) – Le conseiller fédéral Didier Burkhalter a eu aujourd'hui un entretien bilatéral avec le nouveau secrétaire général de l'ONU António Guterres, en marge de la conférence sur
Antonio Guterres, Sekretari i Përgjithshëm i OKB-së në bisedë me Nefail Maliqin, gazetarin e Agjencisë Telegrafike Shqiptare(ATSH) në Gjenevë-Zvicër Gjenevë, 8 Janar/ATSH-Nefail Maliqi/ – Diplomati portugez, Antonio Guterres nga
Preshevë, 4 shkruit -Suksesi i rradhës i Këshillit të Bashkësisë Islame të Kosovës në Preshevë është edhe shkolla e hifzit të Kur'anit Famëlartë. Marrëveshja u arrit mes Këshillit të Bashkësisë Islame
Jehona Shaqiri vjen fuqishëm me projekte muzikore në skenën nderkombëtare! Zbulohet Top Sekretin. Ajo vetëm hijen e ka në Kosovë
Jehana Shaqiri Akademen e muzikes e ka mbaruar ne Tetove. Me gitare ajo luan prej moshes 7 vjeç kur ajo u rrit e " madhe" dhe u bë sa gitara.
Pasi që Beyonce pranoi lajmin se do të bëhet përsëri nënë dhe realizoi një set fotografik, menjëherë vërshuan edhe komentet dhe shakatë nga më të ndryshmet nëpër rrjete sociale.
