EC, Stasbourg, Serbian authorities should acknowledge Srebrenica massacre as genocide, eradicate racism

Despite progress in anti-discrimination legislation, strong efforts to reconcile with the war past, and improvement of the situation of Roma, much needs to be done in Serbia to address the continued rise in hate speech, fight racism among sports fans, protect Roma and LGBT persons and step up the prosecution of war crimes, said the Council of Europe anti-discrimination commission in its new report published today (see also the Serbian version of the report), announced The News Agency “Presheva Jonë” from Strasbourg

The European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) welcomed the improvement of anti-hate legislation and practices, the recruitment of many police officers of Albanian origin, and the fact that the Anti-Discrimination Strategy provides for introducing legislation on registered partnerships for same-sex partnerships. Besides, the vast majority of Roma at risk of statelessness have received identity documents; efforts were made to increase the school enrolment of Roma children and quickly address school absenteeism.

ECRI notes with satisfaction that Radio and TV of Serbia recognized its role as a propaganda tool in the 90’s, and that the Parliament and the President apologised for the Srebrenica massacre. However, ECRI deplores the fact that neither of them has explicitly recognised that these massacres constituted genocide, as has been determined by international courts, and deeply regrets the slow progress made in the prosecution and sentencing of genocide and other racist war crimes.

“Political leaders should officially recognise that the massacres committed in Srebrenica constitute genocide,” said Christian Ahlund, ECRI Chairperson. “Such recognition, as well as transparent investigation of all cases of violence is absolutely necessary to make sure that people of different ethnic communities would stop living in fear of intimidation and a new wave of hate crimes.”

Other negative developments identified by ECRI include the continued rise in hate speech in Serbian public discourse. The use of inflammatory language is reminiscent to the situation before the recent wars in the region, ECRI’s experts note. More decisive action is needed to combat hate speech from racist organisations and, in particular, from racist football fan groups, ECRI says, further recommending that the authorities ban racist sports fan clubs. “This issue is of particular importance, given the role that racist and violent football fan groups played in the outbreak of the recent wars in the region,” the report stresses.

Violence against Roma continues. In addition, only 6% of Roma children attend pre-school and only 46% complete compulsory education; in important parts of the public services, not a single Roma is employed. The efforts to improve the distressing housing conditions are insufficient, and 72% of all Roma settlements are still informal.

Homophobic and transphobic violence is heavily underreported; in 2015, the authorities registered only 33 racist, homo- and transphobic hate crimes in the whole country, whereas in a survey 23% of Serbian LGBT persons said that they had suffered physical violence in the past; frequently from family members.

The report makes a number of recommendations to the Serbian authorities, the priority ones being the following:

The Serbian Parliament and Government should adopt codes of conduct which prohibit the use of hate speech;

The Serbian authorities should give high priority to hiring a proportionate number of Roma and members of other minorities to the civil service.

ECRI will follow up on the implementation of these recommendations within two years.

The report, including Government observation, was prepared following ECRI’s visit to Serbia in September 2016 and covers the period up to 7 December 2016, except where expressly indicated.