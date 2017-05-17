Delegation from Presheva Valley to visit Tirana

PRESHEVA, May 17 –A delegation from Presheva Valley is expected to visit Tirana on 20 May. The delegation will be received by the current President of the Republic of Albania, Bujar Nishani.

According to “Presheva Jone” news agency, the President of the Republic, Nishani will host the 7 member delegation led by Riza Halimi, Leme Xhema and Shaip Kamberi accompanied by the Albanian National Council (ANC) leader, Jonuz Musliu, MPs, other party leaders and municipality representatives.

The visit aims to getting acquainted to the current political and economical situation in Medvegje, Bujanoc and Presheva whereas, besides bilateral talks, a cooperation agreement between both parties is expected to be signed on culture, education and school books as promised in advance by the President during his visit in March.