Brussels, Commissioner Avramopoulos expressed his support to Kosovo in the last stages towards visa liberalisation

Today European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and Prime Minister of Kosovo Isa Mustafa met in Brussels to discuss the final steps needed to fulfil the remaining requirements of the visa liberalisation dialogue with Kosovo, Announced, The News Agency “Presheva Jonë” from Brussels

Commissioner AvramopouloAvramopoulos commended the progress made by the government of Kosovo so far, including on the track record of high-level organised crime and corruption casess also recognised the efforts Kosovo has made to ratify the border demarcation agreement with Montenegro, and encouraged Prime Minister Mustafa, his government and the political parties to proceed with the vote in the Assembly soon. Commissioner Avramopoulos expressed his support to Kosovo in the last stages towards visa liberalisation, and offered to visit Kosovo before the summer.